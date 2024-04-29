|
29.04.2024 17:02:46
EQS-DD: EuroTeleSites AG: Ivo Ivanovski, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.04.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EuroTeleSites AG
|Lassallestraße 9
|1020 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|eurotelesites.com
