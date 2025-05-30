EuroTeleSites Aktie

WKN DE: A3EVYK / ISIN: AT000000ETS9

30.05.2025 12:40:26

EQS-DD: EuroTeleSites AG: Ivo Ivanovski, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2025 / 12:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ivo
Last name(s): Ivanovski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EuroTeleSites AG

b) LEI
5299007TJV9W1OY91Y28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT000000ETS9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.1 EUR 2,000.0 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.1000 EUR 2,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
28/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


30.05.2025 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: EuroTeleSites AG
Lassallestraße 9
1020 Wien
Austria
Internet: eurotelesites.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99082  30.05.2025 CET/CEST





