EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Christoph Loos, Dr. Christoph Loos instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.03.2025 / 12:16 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Loos





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D64





b) Nature of the transaction

Dr. Christoph Loos instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the supervisory board to invest in each case parts of their fix cash compensation in FUCHS SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE for up to EUR 34,050.00 in a market sensitive manner until April 04, 2025.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

21/03/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





