21.03.2025 12:17:23

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Christoph Loos, Dr. Christoph Loos instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.03.2025 / 12:16 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Loos

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

b) Nature of the transaction


Dr. Christoph Loos instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the supervisory board to invest in each case parts of their fix cash compensation in FUCHS SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE for up to EUR 34,050.00 in a market sensitive manner until April 04, 2025.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
21/03/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
