EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.08.2024 / 17:37 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



30.90 EUR 1699.50 EUR



30.90 EUR 3399.00 EUR



30.90 EUR 1699.50 EUR



30.90 EUR 1699.50 EUR



30.90 EUR 13596.00 EUR



30.80 EUR 462.00 EUR



30.60 EUR 91.80 EUR



30.60 EUR 734.40 EUR



30.60 EUR 856.80 EUR



30.65 EUR 5302.45 EUR



30.60 EUR 1713.60 EUR



30.60 EUR 1713.60 EUR



30.60 EUR 1713.60 EUR



30.60 EUR 5171.40 EUR



30.60 EUR 3519.00 EUR



30.60 EUR 91.80 EUR



30.35 EUR 7223.30 EUR



30.20 EUR 90.60 EUR



30.35 EUR 30.35 EUR



30.35 EUR 7162.60 EUR



30.35 EUR 91.05 EUR



30.40 EUR 5350.40 EUR



30.40 EUR 121.60 EUR



30.25 EUR 3478.75 EUR



30.25 EUR 1724.25 EUR



30.35 EUR 4309.70 EUR



30.35 EUR 758.75 EUR



30.40 EUR 3526.40 EUR



30.40 EUR 1428.80 EUR



30.35 EUR 1790.65 EUR



30.35 EUR 1790.65 EUR



30.40 EUR 668.80 EUR



30.40 EUR 1094.40 EUR



30.40 EUR 3526.40 EUR



30.45 EUR 3532.20 EUR



30.45 EUR 1370.25 EUR



30.45 EUR 334.95 EUR



30.45 EUR 3471.30 EUR



30.60 EUR 1315.80 EUR



30.55 EUR 458.25 EUR



30.55 EUR 1405.30 EUR



30.55 EUR 336.05 EUR



30.55 EUR 3116.10 EUR



30.60 EUR 1897.20 EUR



30.60 EUR 3519.00 EUR



30.60 EUR 91.80 EUR



30.55 EUR 5346.25 EUR



30.70 EUR 3530.50 EUR



30.70 EUR 92.10 EUR



30.55 EUR 1863.55 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



30.5536492 EUR 119312.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

05/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT MIC: XETA





