06.08.2024 17:38:19

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.08.2024 / 17:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
30.90 EUR 1699.50 EUR
30.90 EUR 3399.00 EUR
30.90 EUR 1699.50 EUR
30.90 EUR 1699.50 EUR
30.90 EUR 13596.00 EUR
30.80 EUR 462.00 EUR
30.60 EUR 91.80 EUR
30.60 EUR 734.40 EUR
30.60 EUR 856.80 EUR
30.65 EUR 5302.45 EUR
30.60 EUR 1713.60 EUR
30.60 EUR 1713.60 EUR
30.60 EUR 1713.60 EUR
30.60 EUR 5171.40 EUR
30.60 EUR 3519.00 EUR
30.60 EUR 91.80 EUR
30.35 EUR 7223.30 EUR
30.20 EUR 90.60 EUR
30.35 EUR 30.35 EUR
30.35 EUR 7162.60 EUR
30.35 EUR 91.05 EUR
30.40 EUR 5350.40 EUR
30.40 EUR 121.60 EUR
30.25 EUR 3478.75 EUR
30.25 EUR 1724.25 EUR
30.35 EUR 4309.70 EUR
30.35 EUR 758.75 EUR
30.40 EUR 3526.40 EUR
30.40 EUR 1428.80 EUR
30.35 EUR 1790.65 EUR
30.35 EUR 1790.65 EUR
30.40 EUR 668.80 EUR
30.40 EUR 1094.40 EUR
30.40 EUR 3526.40 EUR
30.45 EUR 3532.20 EUR
30.45 EUR 1370.25 EUR
30.45 EUR 334.95 EUR
30.45 EUR 3471.30 EUR
30.60 EUR 1315.80 EUR
30.55 EUR 458.25 EUR
30.55 EUR 1405.30 EUR
30.55 EUR 336.05 EUR
30.55 EUR 3116.10 EUR
30.60 EUR 1897.20 EUR
30.60 EUR 3519.00 EUR
30.60 EUR 91.80 EUR
30.55 EUR 5346.25 EUR
30.70 EUR 3530.50 EUR
30.70 EUR 92.10 EUR
30.55 EUR 1863.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
30.5536492 EUR 119312.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT
MIC: XETA


06.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




93371  06.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962261&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZmehr Nachrichten