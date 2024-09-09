09.09.2024 16:04:16

EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Atlan Capital GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.09.2024 / 16:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Atlan Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Terschluse
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
H2APEX Group SCA

b) LEI
391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU0472835155

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.15 EUR 970744.1 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.15 EUR 970744.1 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


09.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: H2APEX Group SCA
19, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.h2apex.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94133  09.09.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1984525&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu exceet Group SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu exceet Group SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

exceet Group SE 4,72 1,29% exceet Group SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen