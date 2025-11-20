H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs Aktie

H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs

WKN DE: A0YF5P / ISIN: LU0472835155

20.11.2025 18:25:23

EQS-Adhoc: H2APEX Group SCA: H2APEX raises revenue forecast for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
H2APEX Group SCA: H2APEX raises revenue forecast for 2025

20-Nov-2025 / 18:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H2APEX Group SCA – Ad-hoc- announcement 20 November 2025
 

Ad-hoc Announcement

H2APEX raises revenue forecast for 2025

Grevenmacher, Luxembourg, 20 November 2025 – Due to current developments, H2APEX Group SCA ("H2APEX") raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year 2025, which was provided in the 2025 Group Annual Report. H2APEX now expects revenues in the fiscal year 2025 between EUR 9 million and EUR 10 million, while the 2024 Group Annual Report forecasted revenues in the fiscal year 2025 between EUR 6 million and EUR 8 million.

The increased forecast is attributable to the company's adjusted strategy, which is showing positive effects earlier than expected. In particular, the joint IPCEI-funded project with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) in Lubmin, for which H2APEX provided project development services, has contributed to the unexpected increase in revenue with its first sales.


For further information:

Email: investor.relations@h2apex.com

H2APEX Group SCA

19, rue de Flaxweiler

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Phone +352 28 38 47 20

ISIN: LU0472835155

WKN: A0YF5P

Stock exchange: Regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)



End of Inside Information

20-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: H2APEX Group SCA
19, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 2838 4720
Fax: +352 2838 4729
E-mail: info@h2apex.com
Internet: www.h2apex.com
ISIN: LU0472835155
WKN: A0YF5P
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2233692

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2233692  20-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

