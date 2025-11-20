EQS-Adhoc: H2APEX Group SCA: H2APEX raises revenue forecast for 2025

H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs Aktie
Grevenmacher, Luxembourg, 20 November 2025 – Due to current developments, H2APEX Group SCA ("H2APEX") raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year 2025, which was provided in the 2025 Group Annual Report. H2APEX now expects revenues in the fiscal year 2025 between EUR 9 million and EUR 10 million, while the 2024 Group Annual Report forecasted revenues in the fiscal year 2025 between EUR 6 million and EUR 8 million.
The increased forecast is attributable to the company's adjusted strategy, which is showing positive effects earlier than expected. In particular, the joint IPCEI-funded project with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) in Lubmin, for which H2APEX provided project development services, has contributed to the unexpected increase in revenue with its first sales.
