KST Beteiligungs Aktie

KST Beteiligungs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A16130 / ISIN: DE000A161309

09.12.2025 09:26:01

EQS-DD: KST Beteiligungs AG: Sabine Schmitt, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.12.2025 / 09:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Schmitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KST Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900D7BWFE3K9KJ964 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161309

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.22 EUR 97,600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.2200 EUR 97,600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: KST Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstaße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.kst-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102288  09.12.2025 CET/CEST





