28.03.2024 18:00:47

EQS-DD: learnd SE: Josef Brunner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Brunner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
8.50 EUR 170.00 EUR
7.70 EUR 154.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.1000 EUR 324.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT
MIC: FRAA


28.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/



 
End of News EQS News Service




90657  28.03.2024 CET/CEST



