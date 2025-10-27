Mensch und Maschine Software Aktie

Mensch und Maschine Software für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 658080 / ISIN: DE0006580806

27.10.2025 15:16:10

EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE: Adi Drotleff, Purchase of shares as part of the employee stock option plan of Mensch und Maschine Software SE at a discount of 20% on the share price on ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.10.2025 / 15:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Adi
Last name(s): Drotleff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Date of the transaction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mensch und Maschine Software SE

b) LEI
391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006580806

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares as part of the employee stock option plan of Mensch und Maschine Software SE at a discount of 20% on the share price on the issue date
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.80 EUR 7,971 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.80 EUR 7,971 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/10/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Internet: www.mum.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




101454  27.10.2025 CET/CEST





