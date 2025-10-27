EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE: Markus Pech, Purchase of shares as part of the employee stock option plan of Mensch und Maschine Software SE at a discount of 20% on the share price on ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.10.2025 / 14:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Markus Last name(s): Pech

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mensch und Maschine Software SE

b) LEI

391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006580806

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares as part of the employee stock option plan of Mensch und Maschine Software SE at a discount of 20% on the share price on the issue date Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 33.80 EUR 7,971 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 33.80 EUR 7,971 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/10/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

