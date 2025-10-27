Mensch und Maschine Software Aktie
WKN: 658080 / ISIN: DE0006580806
|
27.10.2025 14:53:12
EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE: Markus Pech, Purchase of shares as part of the employee stock option plan of Mensch und Maschine Software SE at a discount of 20% on the share price on ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.10.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mensch und Maschine Software SE
|Argelsrieder Feld 5
|82234 Wessling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mum.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101444 27.10.2025 CET/CEST
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade?
