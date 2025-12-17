MS Industrie Aktie

17.12.2025 09:31:11

EQS-DD: MS Industrie AG: MS ProActive Verwaltungs GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.12.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MS ProActive Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Armin
Last name(s): Distel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MS Industrie AG

b) LEI
391200CE11B23RTMJV77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005855183

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.2126 EUR 12,126.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.2126 EUR 12,126.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: MS Industrie AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.ms-industrie.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




102520  17.12.2025 CET/CEST





