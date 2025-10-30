EQS-News: MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires orders in new industries

EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales

MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires orders in new industries



30.10.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires orders in new industries



The subsidiary MS XTEC, which specializes in high-precision 5-axis machining of metal components and systems, won its first orders from new industries in the third quarter. These include the defense technology sector, among others.



The successful acquisitions are the result of the “Business Development” unit established around a year ago, which operates independently from day-to-day business and the support of long-standing existing customers. The aim of the unit is to open up new markets and steadily expand MS XTEC's customer base.



“In the context of its most recent orders, the company particularly impressed with its flexible automation of production controlled by a master computer system. The combination of complete data collection and seamless parts traceability ensures highest levels of process reliability and transparency – factors that are of central importance to customers in technology-intensive industries. Based on this development, we expect continuous sales growth in the coming years. Additional investments are not expected to be necessary for this, as sufficient capacities are already in place,” says Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG.



Customer call-offs from existing business (“booked business”) are expected to remain relatively flat in Europe at the end of 2025 and to decline in the US (approx. 6% of total sales) due to lower demand. According to the latest projections by the Management Board, MS Industrie AG's annual sales in 2025 will be in a range of EUR 145 to 150 million.

Background:



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“MS XTEC”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 170 million in the transition year 2024 and expects a sales volume of over EUR 150 million from 2026 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).



Press Contact :

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

Klaus-Karl Becker

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de

Disclaimer:



The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.

