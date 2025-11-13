EQS-News: MS Industrie AG publishes unaudited key figures for the first 3 quarters 2025

EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Interim Report

MS Industrie AG publishes unaudited key figures for the first 3 quarters 2025



13.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

MS Industrie AG publishes unaudited key figures for the first 3 quarters 2025 Sales figures in line with plan and slightly above previous year

Slight increase in consolidated equity ratio

New location in the US successfully launched

MS Industrie Group generated consolidated revenues of around EUR 111.3 million in the first nine months of 2025, slightly above the adjusted prior-year figure from continuing operations and in line with the plan. Cumulative EBITDA amounted to around EUR 5.4 million (prior year adjusted: EUR 5.5 million). In the third quarter, EBITDA rose significantly to around EUR 1.2 million (previous year adjusted: EUR 0.3 million) with sales of around EUR 36.1 million (previous year: EUR 32.5 million). EBIT in the third quarter was EUR -0.3 million (previous year adjusted: EUR -1.5 million) and earnings after taxes were EUR -0.9 million (previous year adjusted: EUR -2.1 million). Earnings after taxes for the first three quarters amounted to EUR -2.3 million (previous year adjusted: EUR -1.3 million).



As of September 30, 2025, cash amounted to EUR 0.7 million (previous year: EUR 2.3 million). Net short-term financial position amounted to EUR -6.5 million (previous year: EUR -4.0 million). The equity ratio increased slightly to 44.3% (previous year: 44.0%), while consolidated equity amounted to EUR 58.4 million (previous year: EUR 60.5 million).



"For the fiscal year 2025, industrial group sales of around €145 to €150 million are expected – excluding the MS Ultrasonic segment and without unforeseeable geopolitical effects. The defence sector will play a more prominent role in the future. In addition, investments in the US are already showing initial success, particularly through broader positioning in a wide range of industrial sectors, and the majority of one-time start-up cost, totalling around €1.5 million, will be absorbed by the end of 2025," explains Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG.



Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG, adds: “MS won its first orders from new industries in the third quarter. These new markets are being addressed by the newly established business development unit. Existing capacities enable growth without additional investments, supported by a highly automated production with consistent process reliability.”



The detailed voluntary quarterly report is available at



Background:



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“MS XTEC”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 170 million in the transition year 2024 and expects a sales volume of over EUR 150 million from 2026 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).



Press Contact :

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

Klaus-Karl Becker

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de

Disclaimer:



The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.

