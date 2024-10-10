EQS-DD: Nakiki SE: Wegerich UG, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.10.2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Wegerich UG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Wegerich Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nakiki SE

b) LEI

391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000WNDL318





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.6 EUR 120000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.6000 EUR 120000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





