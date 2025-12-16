NFON Aktie

16.12.2025 23:04:27

EQS-DD: NFON AG: Milestone Venture Capital GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.12.2025 / 23:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Milestone Venture Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.800000 EUR 874,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.800000 EUR 874,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Zielstattstr. 36
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102522  16.12.2025 CET/CEST





