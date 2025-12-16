NFON Aktie
WKN DE: A0N4N5 / ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
|
16.12.2025 23:04:27
EQS-DD: NFON AG: Milestone Venture Capital GmbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Zielstattstr. 36
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.nfon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102522 16.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NFON AGmehr Nachrichten
|
16.12.25
|EQS-DD: NFON AG: Milestone Venture Capital GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
16.12.25
|EQS-DD: NFON AG: Milestone Venture Capital GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
20.11.25
|EQS-News: NFON AG erzielt solides Q3-Ergebnis in einem anspruchsvollen Marktumfeld (EQS Group)
|
19.11.25
|EQS-Adhoc: NFON AG passt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 an und bestätigt Mittelfristprognose (EQS Group)
|
13.11.25
|EQS-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
13.11.25
|EQS-AFR: NFON AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
22.10.25
|EQS-DD: NFON AG: Günter Müller, buy (EQS Group)
|
22.10.25