21.03.2024 12:27:43

EQS-DD: pferdewetten.de AG: Pierre Hofer, Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.03.2024 / 12:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Pierre
Last name(s): Hofer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
pferdewetten.de AG

b) LEI
391200QG00R11VCOUR60 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN777

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.50 EUR 294000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.50 EUR 294000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: pferdewetten.de AG
Kaistr. 4
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




90403  21.03.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864437&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pferdewetten.de AGmehr Nachrichten