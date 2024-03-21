EQS-DD: pferdewetten.de AG: Pierre Hofer, Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.03.2024 / 12:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Pierre Last name(s): Hofer





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

pferdewetten.de AG

b) LEI

391200QG00R11VCOUR60

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2YN777





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



10.50 EUR 294000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.50 EUR 294000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





