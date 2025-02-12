EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Georgios Chatzis, buy

12.02.2025 23:55:33

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Georgios
Last name(s): Chatzis

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

Amendment to prior notification dated 12 Feb 2025: Date of the transaction is 2025-02-11 UTC and not 2025-02-10 UTC

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

ProCredit Holding AG

529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006223407

Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

Price(s) Volume(s)
9.01 EUR 3252.96 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
9.0100 EUR 3252.9600 EUR

11/02/2025; UTC±0

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com



 
