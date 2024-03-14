EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Hubertus M. Habets, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.03.2024 / 14:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Hubertus M. Last name(s): Habets





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000PSM7770





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.408 EUR 3210.410 EUR



6.41 EUR 6377.95 EUR



6.402 EUR 4596.640 EUR



6.41 EUR 6121.55 EUR



6.402 EUR 11081.860 EUR



6.416 EUR 340.050 EUR



6.414 EUR 5669.980 EUR



6.41 EUR 2288.37 EUR



6.41 EUR 6390.77 EUR



6.42 EUR 3601.62 EUR



6.428 EUR 3348.990 EUR



6.428 EUR 8028.570 EUR



6.428 EUR 10175.520 EUR



6.428 EUR 2571.20 EUR



6.428 EUR 2571.20 EUR



6.428 EUR 713.510 EUR



6.42 EUR 430.14 EUR



6.422 EUR 8965.110 EUR



6.428 EUR 2571.20 EUR



6.42 EUR 4487.58 EUR



6.428 EUR 4030.360 EUR



6.428 EUR 6775.110 EUR



6.428 EUR 3059.730 EUR



6.428 EUR 4113.92 EUR



6.428 EUR 212.120 EUR



6.434 EUR 990.840 EUR



6.434 EUR 193.02 EUR



6.428 EUR 5669.500 EUR



6.434 EUR 2387.010 EUR



6.434 EUR 1428.350 EUR



6.436 EUR 598.550 EUR



6.446 EUR 1559.930 EUR



6.446 EUR 547.91 EUR



6.446 EUR 2339.900 EUR



6.446 EUR 1656.620 EUR



6.444 EUR 173.990 EUR



6.452 EUR 5251.930 EUR



6.446 EUR 5408.190 EUR



6.454 EUR 613.13 EUR



6.468 EUR 213.440 EUR



6.476 EUR 271.990 EUR



6.482 EUR 3331.750 EUR



6.484 EUR 123.200 EUR



6.496 EUR 493.700 EUR



6.50 EUR 12798.50 EUR



6.50 EUR 160069.00 EUR



6.496 EUR 1721.44 EUR



6.484 EUR 920.730 EUR



6.484 EUR 1471.870 EUR



6.496 EUR 1331.68 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.465992 EUR 323299.61 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





