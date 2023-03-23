EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: ATP Holding GmbH, Paid deposit transfer from PL Elektronik GmbH (transferor) to ATP Holding GmbH (transferree).

23.03.2023 17:02:50

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ATP Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Armin Theodor
Last name(s): Papperger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction


Paid deposit transfer from PL Elektronik GmbH (transferor) to ATP Holding GmbH (transferree).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
235.90 EUR 1262065 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
235.9000 EUR 1262065.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
