EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: ATP Holding GmbH, Paid deposit transfer from PL Elektronik GmbH (transferor) to ATP Holding GmbH (transferree).



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.03.2023 / 17:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: ATP Holding GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Armin Theodor Last name(s): Papperger Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007030009





b) Nature of the transaction

Paid deposit transfer from PL Elektronik GmbH (transferor) to ATP Holding GmbH (transferree).





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



235.90 EUR 1262065 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



235.9000 EUR 1262065.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

20/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





