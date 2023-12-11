11.12.2023 16:00:58

EQS-DD: Sartorius AG: Dr. Alexandra Gatzemeyer, Grant of 1496 ordinary shares as a share-based remuneration component with planned settlement of the share transfer at the beginning of January 2024




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Alexandra
Last name(s): Gatzemeyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SARTORIUS AG

b) LEI
529900EQV2DY4FOAMU38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007165607

b) Nature of the transaction


Grant of 1496 ordinary shares as a share-based remuneration component with planned settlement of the share transfer at the beginning of January 2024

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
07/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


11.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Internet: www.sartorius.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87933  11.12.2023 CET/CEST



