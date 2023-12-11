EQS-DD: Sartorius AG: Dr. Alexandra Gatzemeyer, Grant of 1496 ordinary shares as a share-based remuneration component with planned settlement of the share transfer at the beginning of January 2024



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.12.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Alexandra Last name(s): Gatzemeyer





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SARTORIUS AG

b) LEI

529900EQV2DY4FOAMU38

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007165607





b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of 1496 ordinary shares as a share-based remuneration component with planned settlement of the share transfer at the beginning of January 2024





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

07/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





