03.04.2024 12:30:45

EQS-DD: Sartorius AG: Dr. Florian Funck, Transfer of 1500 ordinary shares as a share-based remuneration component in fulfillment of a grant made before the start of the Management Board mandate.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2024 / 12:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Funck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SARTORIUS AG

b) LEI
529900EQV2DY4FOAMU38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007165607

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of 1500 ordinary shares as a share-based remuneration component in fulfillment of a grant made before the start of the Management Board mandate.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
02/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


03.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Internet: www.sartorius.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90731  03.04.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872505&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sartorius AG St.mehr Nachrichten