14.11.2023 18:40:52

EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Jochen Schmitz, Sale of a portion of 45,541 Siemens Healthineers Shares to cover tax and contribution obligations on share transfers in connection with a ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.11.2023 / 18:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction




Sale of a portion of 45,541 Siemens Healthineers Shares to cover tax and contribution obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Share Program at the average share price for all Siemens Healthineers Shares sold on behalf of eligible persons under the Siemens Healthineers Share Program on 2023-11-13, +01:00.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
10/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com



 
