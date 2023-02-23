23.02.2023 18:19:53

EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Elisabeth Staudinger-Leibrecht, Transfer of 549 Siemens Healthineers shares without consideration in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Stock Program.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.02.2023 / 18:18 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Elisabeth
Last name(s): Staudinger-Leibrecht

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction




Transfer of 549 Siemens Healthineers shares without consideration in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Stock Program.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
22/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com



 
