24.10.2024 10:42:14

EQS-DD: SURTECO GROUP SE: Jan Oberbeck, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.10.2024 / 10:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Oberbeck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SURTECO GROUP SE

b) LEI
52990096XE56IELO5P09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005176903

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
17.053 EUR 17053.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.0530 EUR 17053.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: XGRM


24.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Internet: www.surteco.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94863  24.10.2024 CET/CEST



