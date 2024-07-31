31.07.2024 19:10:19

EQS-DD: TAKKT AG: Andreas Georg Weishaar, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.07.2024 / 19:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Andreas Georg
Last name(s): Weishaar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TAKKT AG

b) LEI
549300AZ0JTVTW3IZY37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007446007

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.66000 EUR 18388.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.6600 EUR 18388.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




93229  31.07.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958553&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TAKKT AGmehr Nachrichten