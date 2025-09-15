Voltabox Aktie

Voltabox für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2E4LE / ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
15.09.2025 21:01:09

EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Lutz Johannes Holkenbrink, Stock purchase – joint account with spouse




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2025 / 20:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lutz Johannes
Last name(s): Holkenbrink

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Voltabox AG

b) LEI
52990067LXA0GDUGW094 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9

b) Nature of the transaction
Stock purchase – joint account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.58 EUR 4,776.48 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
10/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Lang & Schwarz
MIC: LSSI


15.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Internet: www.voltabox.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




100688  15.09.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Voltaboxmehr Nachrichten