WKN DE: A2PV3A / ISIN: AU0000066086

18.12.2025 16:23:53

EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Angus Barker, Subscription to a capital increase




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.12.2025 / 16:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Angus
Last name(s): Barker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription to a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.00 AUD 89,108 AUD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.00 AUD 89,108 AUD

e) Date of the transaction
11/12/2025; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
WA 6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




102572  18.12.2025 CET/CEST





