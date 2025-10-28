YOC Aktie

YOC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 593273 / ISIN: DE0005932735

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
28.10.2025 13:54:03

EQS-DD: YOC AG: dkam GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.10.2025 / 13:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: dkam GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dirk-Hilmar
Last name(s): Kraus
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
YOC AG

b) LEI
391200YTK6VMV8JTZV90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005932735

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.22 EUR 24,438.40 EUR
11.75 EUR 2,937.50 EUR
11.80 EUR 4,720.20 EUR
12.04 EUR 4,817.76 EUR
11.90 EUR 11,900.00 EUR
12.05 EUR 18,078.15 EUR
12.05 EUR 6,025.00 EUR
12.00 EUR 6,000.00 EUR
11.90 EUR 5,950.00 EUR
12.15 EUR 1,858.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.0398 EUR 86,725.9600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.yoc.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101474  28.10.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu YOC AGmehr Nachrichten

29.10.25
 EQS-DD: YOC AG: dkam GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
29.10.25
 EQS-DD: YOC AG: dkam GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
29.10.25
 EQS-DD: YOC AG: dkam GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
29.10.25
 EQS-DD: YOC AG: dkam GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
29.10.25
 EQS-DD: YOC AG: dkam GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
29.10.25
 EQS-DD: YOC AG: dkam GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
29.10.25
 EQS-DD: YOC AG: dkam GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
29.10.25
 EQS-DD: YOC AG: dkam GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)