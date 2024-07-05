EQS-News: 2024 Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

The 37th ordinary Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today voted to pay out a dividend of € 0.90 per share for the 2023|24 financial year. This is equivalent to that of the prior year.

AGRANA therefore remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent dividend policy that is geared to continuity. The dividends are based on the result as well as on the Group’s cash flow and debt situation, while simultaneously maintaining a solid balance sheet structure. Moreover, AGRANA also takes current events and the anticipated future development of business into account in its dividend policy.

The members of the Management Board, Stephan Büttner (CEO), Norbert Harringer and Stephan Meeder, in addition to the members of the Supervisory Board, were all relieved of their respective responsibilities for the 2023|24 financial year.

The AGM also voted to appoint KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Vienna, to act as the auditor for the 2024|25 financial year.

During the Annual General Meeting, CEO Stephan Büttner presented the cornerstones of the “Next Level” corporate strategy currently being developed and explained: “Over past decades, AGRANA has acquired outstanding expertise in the processing of agricultural raw materials and as a provider of customer-specific solutions for the food and beverage sector. We can build on our access to agricultural raw materials and our global customer portfolio as additional key strengths. Given the current, and for AGRANA extremely relevant, challenges we face, such as new nutritional trends, shifts in consumer behaviour, geopolitical change and the energy transition, we are intensively working to strategically and organisationally bundle our skills. The aim here is to optimise cost synergies and better leverage our product-specific expertise to gain access to additional markets and customer groups. That is why we will in future concentrate on the community and speciality business with starch, sugar and fruit juice concentrates as well as innovative food and beverage solutions based on fruit preparations and natural flavourings. This will enable us to increase our underlying profitability, better cushion market volatility and ensure profitable growth as the keys to a successful future.”

