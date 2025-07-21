EQS-News: aap Implantate AG publishes final audited consolidated financial statements 2024 - confirmation of strong operational improvement

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

aap Implantate AG publishes final audited consolidated financial statements 2024 - confirmation of strong operational improvement



aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") announces:

Publication of the final audited consolidated financial statements 2024 with unqualified auditor's opinion;

Confirmation of the preliminary consolidated figures communicated in June

Strong improvement in Group EBITDA from EUR -3.4 million to EUR -0.85 million finally confirmed

The final consolidated financial statements 2024 confirm the preliminary figures already published in June and underline the successful operational development of aap Implantate AG despite a challenging economic environment.

Group figures (audited):

In EUR million,

rounded FY 2024

FY 2023

(adjusted) Change in FY 2023

(reported) Turnover 12,2 11,5 6% 11,5 Gross margin* 10,6 9,8 8% 9,9 EBITDA -0,85 -3,4 75% -3,7 Operating profit (EBIT) -2,7 -7,4 64% -5,2 Net revenue -3,7 -7,9 53% -5,2 Margins in % Gross margin* 87% 85% 86% EBITDA -7% -30% -45% Operating profit (EBIT) -22% -64% -45%

*(Gross margin = sales revenue +/- changes in inventories - cost of materials / sales revenue)

The audited balance sheet confirms the sustainable strengthening of the equity ratio to 66% of the balance sheet total and the reduction in interest-bearing liabilities from EUR 4.6 million to EUR 0.9 million as a result of the equity measures implemented in 2024.

aap Implantate AG can look back on a successful year 2024 and is well positioned for the coming months. With innovative products and a clear growth strategy, the company is ideally equipped to continue its success in a challenging market environment.

Availability of the documents

The final audited consolidated financial statements for 2024, together with the separate financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) published at the end of June, are now available on the company website at www.aap.de in the Investor Relations/Reports/Annual Reports section under Selection of the 2024 financial year.

----------------------------------------------------------------

aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock exchanges -

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily utilises a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. rely on a sales strategy via distribution agents and selective direct sales. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). Further information can be found on our website at www.aap.de.

There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release that do not affect the overall statement.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Executive Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of the future developments and results mentioned therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those that aap has described in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore only apply on the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.

If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Management Board/ CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 - 141; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 170; Email: r.digirolamo@aap.de