EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma Receives $100,000 Milestone Payment From ForSeeCon, Strengthening Vitargus(R) Licensing Deal

SILICON VALLEY, CA - August 22, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) ("Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in ophthalmology, CNS (central nervous systems), and oncology/hematology, today announced that it has received an additional $100,000 licensing payment from ForSeeCon Eye Corporation (“ForSeeCon”) under the global licensing agreement covering the Company’s innovative vitreous substitute, Vitargus®.

Strong Financial Impact

With this latest payment, ABVC has now collected a cumulative $495,000 in cash licensing payments from ForSeeCon.

The overall licensing structure includes:

$30 million already delivered in equity consideration , represented by 5 million ForSeeCon shares based on an internal equity valuation.

, represented by based on an internal equity valuation. $3.5 million in total cash licensing payments , of which $495,000 has been received to date .

, of which . Up to $60 million in sales royalties (5% of net sales), payable if Vitargus® reaches commercialization.

This blended structure of equity, milestone cash, and royalties underscores both the near-term liquidity and long-term upside potential embedded in the ForSeeCon collaboration.

Licensing Payment and Equity Summary

Category Amount / Allocation Cash Already Received $495,000 Future Potential Cash Receivables $3,005,000 Total Cash Component $3,500,000 Equity Consideration 5,000,000 ForSeeCon shares Potential Sales Royalties Up to $60,000,000 (5% of net sales) Total Potential Deal Proceeds $63.5 million

Unlocking Market Potential

Vitargus® is believed to be the world’s first biodegradable vitreous substitute designed to replace the gel-like substance in the eye during retinal detachment surgery. Unlike current silicone oil or gas bubble solutions, Vitargus® is naturally absorbed and allows patients to maintain upright vision during recovery, eliminating the need for prolonged face-down positioning.

According to Verified Market Reports, the global vitreous substitute market was valued at approximately US$2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.1 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3%.[1] Meanwhile, the broader retinal surgery devices market - where Vitargus® would be positioned - was estimated at US$2.82 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$4.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2%.[2] These figures highlight the substantial commercial opportunity for Vitargus® as a disruptive innovation in ophthalmic surgery.

Management Commentary

Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC's Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“This milestone payment from ForSeeCon highlights the continued progress of our Vitargus® licensing collaboration. With $495,000 already received in cash, over $3 million still available to receive and equity holdings in ForSeeCon, we believe ABVC is strategically positioned to capture both near-term financial benefits and long-term commercial upside. Vitargus® is a pioneering solution in ophthalmic surgery, and we are confident that our partnership with ForSeeCon will accelerate its path toward global commercialization.”

Jerry Chang, CEO of ForSeeCon Eye Corporation, added:

“Vitargus continues to generate interest globally. Our milestone payment reflects confidence in the product’s regulatory and commercial trajectory.”

Forward-Looking Outlook

This agreement with ForSeeCon further strengthens ABVC’s financial and strategic foundation in ophthalmology. By combining upfront equity, milestone cash payments and substantial royalty opportunities, ABVC has secured a licensing deal with a total potential value of $63.5 million. With both immediate cash flows and long-term revenue streams, we believe ABVC is positioning itself to deliver transformational shareholder value while advancing Vitargus® to address the multi-billion-dollar global market for retinal disease treatments.[3]

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct pivotal clinical trials (Phase III) through global partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

