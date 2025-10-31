EQS-News: aconnic AG releases Half Year Financial Report 2025 and implements Change Measures

EQS-News: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

aconnic AG releases Half Year Financial Report 2025 and implements Change Measures



31.10.2025 / 17:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





aconnic AG releases Half Year Financial Report 2025 and implements Change Measures

aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, has published the Financial Report for the first six month of the financial year 2025.

In the first six months of the fiscal year 2025, the aconnic Group's COMMUNICATION NETWORKS business area generated consolidated revenues of €19.237 million, compared to €31.567 million in the same period of the previous year, and an EBITDA of -€1.279 million, compared to €2.072 million in the same period of the previous year.

The CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY business segment, which is not consolidated in the financial statement, generated revenues of €3.219 million in the first half of 2025, compared to €0.693 million in the same period of the previous year – an increase of more than 300% – and an EBITDA of €2.090 million, compared to -€0.159 million in the same period of the previous year.

Despite excellent customer ratings, exceptional product reliability, commercial competitiveness, and decades of sustainable customer and supplier relationships, the company has not been able to achieve its growth and profitability targets in recent months.

As early as 2024, measures to strengthen the company's financial position through capital increases, the development of new markets and products for information and network security - for civilian and, more recently, military use - as well as cost reduction and structural adjustments were initiated and implemented.

The implementation, particularly the crucial completion of the capital measures, has already been delayed by six months. Despite extensions to existing financing, this is putting a strain on the company and hindering its development. Other measures, such as developing new markets and new products, as well as cost reductions, need to be intensified.

The year 2025 will therefore be a year of challenges, burdens, and profound change. This will lead to cutbacks in the organization, processes, and also in the financial results, leaving its mark and bringing about far-reaching transformation.

Three following main target have been defined in the transformation process:

Cost reduction of €3.5 million annually, while maintaining innovative strength

Complete refinancing of existing debt financing of €23 million through equity and equity-like instruments

Successful market expansion and sustainable growth for critical infrastructure in the OT Security (Industrial Networks) and Defence (Military Communications) market segments

“We are currently facing multifaceted challenges and a complex and volatile market situation, which has prompted us to implement far-reaching measures and changes. With an increased order backlog for the fourth quarter of 2025, which will enable revenue growth of 50% compared to previous quarters, and a focus on investments, we remain positive that, despite the challenges, we can develop the company and resume growth with new products and customers from 2026 onwards,” says Werner Neubauer, CEO of aconnic.

The half-year report is available for download on the company's website at www.aconnic.com.

About aconnic AG

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products to capture and store CO2 to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capture and bio-energic climate neutral fuels. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006 and generated a total performance of 55 mn EUR in 2024.

Contact

aconnic AG

D-82824 Munich, Leopoldstrasse 180

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770

Email: investor@aconnic.com