Advanced Blockchain Aktie
WKN DE: A0M93V / ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
|
12.12.2025 13:10:33
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG comments on preliminary judgment of the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main
|
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG
/ Key word(s): Statement
Advanced Blockchain AG comments on preliminary judgment of the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main
Berlin, December 12, 2025 – Advanced Blockchain AG takes note of the preliminary judgment issued on December 5, 2025 by the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main in connection with a salary claim filed by a former member of the Management Board. In order to safeguard shareholders’ interests, it is the responsibility of the Company and its governing bodies to review third-party claims where appropriate and obtain legal assessments. The judgment was issued on a preliminary basis, in a purely documentary proceeding, and does not constitute a final decision. Furthermore, the court’s findings relate exclusively to remuneration matters and do not include any substantive assessment of past business transactions.
As a result of the concluded forensic analysis and accounting review, Advanced Blockchain AG has prepared and, in several jurisdictions, filed claims for damages against former executives and external business partners.
