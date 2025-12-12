EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG comments on preliminary judgment of the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Statement

Advanced Blockchain AG comments on preliminary judgment of the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main



12.12.2025 / 13:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Advanced Blockchain AG comments on preliminary judgment of the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main Berlin, December 12, 2025 – Advanced Blockchain AG takes note of the preliminary judgment issued on December 5, 2025 by the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main in connection with a salary claim filed by a former member of the Management Board. In order to safeguard shareholders’ interests, it is the responsibility of the Company and its governing bodies to review third-party claims where appropriate and obtain legal assessments. The judgment was issued on a preliminary basis, in a purely documentary proceeding, and does not constitute a final decision. Furthermore, the court’s findings relate exclusively to remuneration matters and do not include any substantive assessment of past business transactions.



The proceedings did not address the complex circumstances surrounding the former management of the subsidiary Incredulous Labs Ltd., Cyprus, and in particular not the question of individual responsibility for irregularities that occurred in the past.



On the basis of an independent auditor’s review, there is a well-founded suspicion that Incredulous Labs Ltd. may have been the victim of misappropriation of assets in recent years. The identified irregularities include, among others: unauthorised control of company-owned crypto wallets by former executives and external advisors,

transfer of assets without sufficient authorisation,

missing or withheld documentation relating to material transactions. As a result of the concluded forensic analysis and accounting review, Advanced Blockchain AG has prepared and, in several jurisdictions, filed claims for damages against former executives and external business partners.



The objective is the consistent enforcement of existing claims and the safeguarding of assets for the benefit of shareholders.



Advanced Blockchain AG is currently reviewing the next legal steps in connection with the judgment. Irrespective of this, the Company will continue its investigative efforts and take all necessary measures to ensure transparency and protect the interests of its shareholders.

About Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovation in various ecosystems and markets within the industry.



For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.



Contact:

ir@advancedblockchain.com

12.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News