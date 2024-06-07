EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: Three Alzchem climate projects receive public funding of around EUR 850 thousand

EQS-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Alzchem Group AG: Three Alzchem climate projects receive public funding of around EUR 850 thousand



07.06.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Alzchem Group AG: Three Alzchem climate projects receive public funding of around EUR 850 thousand

Trostberg, June 7, 2024 – Alzchem has received funding commitments totaling around EUR 850 thousand, which represent non-repayable investment grants this year. Alzchem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, continues to consistently implement its ambitious climate roadmap. On the way to climate neutrality by 2033, the company is implementing various measures to save energy, recover heat and increase efficiency. Alzchem is also supported in this by the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (“Bundesamt für Wirtschaft und Ausfuhrkontrolle”, BAFA). So far this year, Alzchem has received funding commitments totaling around EUR 850 thousand, which represent non-repayable investment grants.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG: “We are delighted about the government recognition and support for our efforts to promote climate protection and reduce our CO 2 emissions. We are convinced that specialty chemicals can make an important contribution to sustainability. To this end, we will continue to work on innovative solutions that make both economic and ecological sense. The current status of our climate roadmap was presented in detail at the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024, and can also be viewed on our website.” Alzchem Group AG had already presented its climate roadmap extensively to its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting 2023 and was the first German listed company to obtain a “Say on Climate” resolution from its shareholders.

The complete climate roadmap is available for download on the website www.alzchem.com in the Sustainability section.



About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem benefits from the three very different global developments climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy in a unique way. Alzchem products can offer attractive solutions for achieving the resulting social goals in a multitude of different applications.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AG’s broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the company’s response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,690 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.