EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board DI Herbert Ortner will leave the Supervisory Board on 15 April 2025

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board DI Herbert Ortner will leave the Supervisory Board on 15 April 2025



19.02.2025 / 11:32 CET/CEST

Ranshofen, 19 February 2025



AMAG Austria Metall AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board DI Herbert Ortner will leave the Supervisory Board on 15 April 2025

DI Herbert Ortner will resign from the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG at the end of the 14 th Annual General Meeting at his own request

Supervisory Board member Alessandro Dazza nominated to take over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board in the future

At today's meeting of the Nomination Committee, DI Herbert Ortner announced that he will not be available for re-election for personal reasons, that his function as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG ("AMAG") will therefore expire at the end of the 14th Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2025 and that he will step down from the Supervisory Board. DI Herbert Ortner has been a member of the Supervisory Board of AMAG since 2018 and its Chairman since 2019.

DI Herbert Ortner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG: "After around seven years in AMAG’s Supervisory Board, I have decided to step down for personal reasons. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire AMAG Management Board and all the members of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board activity at AMAG was always characterised by honesty, constructiveness and appreciation, which supported the company to develop successfully and set several revenue and earnings records. I wish the Management Board, all Supervisory Board members and the entire AMAG workforce all the best. I am convinced that the company's successful course will continue unchanged.”

Mr. Alessandro Dazza, who was elected to the Supervisory Board at the previous year's Annual General Meeting on 11 April 2024, has been designated to take over as Chairman in the future. Mr. Dazza has international experience in various industrial companies and has already held several Management Board positions in Austria, England and France.

Dr. Helmut Kaufmann, Chief Executive Officer of AMAG: "Herbert Ortner has actively supported our strategy development and thus AMAG's growth path. On behalf of the entire Management Board of AMAG, I would like to thank him for the excellent and always respectful cooperation and wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, we look forward to continuing to work with the designated Chairman Alessandro Dazza, who has extensive and in-depth experience of raw materials, technologies and markets that are important for AMAG."

DI Herbert Ortner will remain Chairman of the Supervisory Board until the end of the 14th Annual General Meeting of AMAG Austria Metall AG. The election of Alessandro Dazza as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board is scheduled for the constituent Supervisory Board meeting, which will take place immediately after the Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2025.



