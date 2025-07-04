EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Trend-setting electricity contract for Alouette smelter in preparation

EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent

Ranshofen, 04 July 2025

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Trend-setting electricity contract for Alouette smelter in preparation

Agreement on framework conditions for new long-term electricity contract between Alouette smelter, Québec government and state-owned electricity provider Hydro-Québec

New electricity contract to enable the purchase of a total of 1,085 MW from 01 January 2030 to the end of 2045 at competitive prices

Essential basis for profitable further development of the largest aluminium smelter in North and South America

Existing electricity contract expires as planned at the end of 2029

The shareholders of the Canadian aluminium smelter "Aluminerie Alouette Inc." (Alouette), in which AMAG Austria Metall AG (AMAG) holds a 20% stake, the government of the Canadian province of Québec and the state-owned electricity provider Hydro-Québec have today agreed on key framework conditions for a new long-term electricity contract. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed, on the basis of which the contract is now being finalised.

The new electricity contract is intended to enable the purchase of 1,035 MW from 01 January 2030 to 31 December 2045. In addition, 50 MW, divided into two tranches of 25 MW each, will be made available for further organic growth.

The electricity price depends on the aluminium price and the Midwest premiums (risk-sharing contract), as regulated in the current electricity contract. The conditions set out in the Memorandum of Understanding thus guarantee Alouette's long-term energy supply at competitive prices.

Claudia Trampitsch, Chief Financial Officer of AMAG and responsible for the aluminium smelter business as a member of the Alouette Owners' Committee: "Our strategic investment in the Alouette smelter is an integral part of the AMAG Group's business model. On the one hand, it secures the supply of primary aluminium for the AMAG Ranshofen site, and on the other, it strengthens the profitability of the AMAG Group. The agreement on key framework conditions for the new electricity contract lays the foundation for the profitable further development of our globally leading aluminium smelter over the next 20 years.”

By concluding a new electricity contract, Alouette is committing to investments that will support the sustainable and profitable development of the company over the coming years. They are fully in line with the aluminium smelter’s strategic corporate goals and relate primarily to technological progress as well as the environment, energy efficiency and automation.

With a total annual capacity of over 620,000 tonnes of primary aluminium, Alouette is the largest aluminium smelter in the Americas. Production takes place through the efficient use of electrical energy from hydroelectric power with an extremely low CO 2 footprint. The aluminium smelter is located in Sept-Îles in the Canadian province of Québec and has around 950 employees.



About the AMAG Group

AMAG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality aluminium cast and rolled products, which are used in a wide range of industries such as the aircraft, automotive, sporting goods, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction and packaging industries. The Canadian Alouette smelter, in which AMAG holds a 20% stake, produces high-quality primary aluminium with an exemplary environmental footprint. AMAG components, based in Übersee am Chiemsee (Germany), also manufactures ready-to-install metal parts for the aerospace industry.



Investor contact Press contact Mag. Christoph M. Gabriel, BSc MMag. Alexandra Hanischläger, MBA Head of Investor Relations Head of Communication and Marketing AMAG Austria Metall AG AMAG Austria Metall AG Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 5282 Ranshofen, Austria 5282 Ranshofen, Austria Phone: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821 Phone: +43 (0) 7722-801-2673 Email: investorrelations@amag.at Email: publicrelations@amag.at Website: www.amag-al4u.com



