EQS-News: Aristocrat Group Corp. Announces Appointment of Attorney and CPA Christopher Byrd to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, TEXAS - May 2, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Aristocrat Group Corp. (OTC: ASCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Attorney Christopher Byrd, JD, MBA, CPA, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Byrd, an accomplished attorney and certified public accountant with over four decades of legal, financial, and risk management expertise, will also serve as a key advisor as the Company advances toward full reporting status and pursues uplisting to larger capital markets.

Mr. Byrd brings a distinguished academic and professional background to Aristocrat Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, cum laude (Oklahoma Christian University, 1979), a Doctor of Jurisprudence (Texas Tech University School of Law, 1984), and a Master of Business Administration, cum laude (Texas Tech University College of Business Administration, 1984). He has been a licensed attorney and member of the State Bar of Texas since 1985, a certified public accountant with the Oklahoma State Board of Public Accountancy since 1993, and a CPA licensed in Texas since 2016. In addition, he holds an Associate in Risk Management Certification earned in 1997.

Mr. Byrd’s distinguished career includes being one of the three principal attorneys directly involved in the landmark merger between Valero Energy Corporation and Ultramar Diamond Shamrock. This pivotal transaction solidified Valero’s position as one of the nation’s leading refining and marketing companies, and underscores Mr. Byrd’s expertise in navigating complex, high-stakes corporate transactions.

More about Mr. Byrd’s extensive career can be found at https://chrisbyrdlaw.com/?page_id=652.

“I look forward to being a part of this venture,” said Mr. Byrd. “This is an area of free enterprise in which I can draw from past experiences to help to advance to far-reaching prospects.”

Derek Sisson, CEO of Aristocrat Group Corp., commented: “We are honored to welcome attorney Chris Byrd to our Board of Directors. His extensive legal expertise, deep commitment to ethical leadership, and proven track record in governance will be invaluable as we continue to grow and fulfill our mission.”

Mr. Byrd’s dual qualifications as both a seasoned attorney and CPA bring significant advantages to Aristocrat Group Corp. His expertise ensures rigorous adherence to corporate governance standards, financial transparency, and full conformity with all applicable rules and regulations - essential qualities for a publicly traded company navigating complex regulatory landscapes. As Aristocrat Group advances toward full SEC reporting and prepares for uplisting to larger exchanges, Mr. Byrd’s leadership will play a vital role in strengthening internal controls, enhancing shareholder confidence, and positioning the company for sustainable long-term growth.

With Chris Byrd’s insight and guidance, Aristocrat Group reaffirms its commitment to transparency, compliance, and ethical business practices as it continues to expand its footprint and market presence.

About Aristocrat Group Corp.

The Aristocrat Group (OTC Markets: ASCC) has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the premium spirits market. Known for its forward-thinking approach to both tradition and innovation, the company continues to explore new opportunities that redefine luxury and quality in the beverage industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include all financial projections and any declarations regarding management’s intents, beliefs or current expectations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements terminology such as “may,” “will,” “Should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Derek Sisson

derek@famousb.com

