Avemio Aktie
WKN DE: A40KY5 / ISIN: DE000A40KY59
|
30.09.2025 14:00:03
EQS-News: Avemio Group Improves Earnings and Significantly Expands Digital Business in the First Half of 2025
|
EQS-News: Avemio AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
Avemio Group Improves Earnings and Significantly Expands Digital Business in the First Half of 2025
Revenue in the digital business rose to EUR 8.5 million in the first half of 2025, which was around twice as high as in the prior-year period. Two proprietary developments from the Avemio Group are now on the verge of breakthrough: the cloud solution helmut.cloud and the AI platform CaraOne. In April 2025, CaraOne was recognized as “Product of the Year” at NAB Show in Las Vegas, the world’s largest industry trade fair, and has already recorded its first orders from U.S. media companies. Demand for cloud and AI solutions continues to grow—especially in the U.S. market, where the order pipeline for CaraOne has already reached a volume of more than USD 5 million.
In parallel, the efficiency program in the trading segment is delivering results. With fixed costs set to be reduced by approximately EUR 1.5 million annually starting in 2026, the full integration of all trading brands under the umbrella brand “Teltec” was successfully completed. In light of declining industry-wide demand for high-priced capital goods due to economic weakness and the increasing shift in purchasing decisions toward flexible, usage-based models, the company had proactively initiated a comprehensive efficiency program to address these structural changes.
Overall, Avemio Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 41.9 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: EUR 44.7 million), reflecting the challenging environment in the traditional trading business. Driven by strong growth in the digital segment, the Group’s gross profit margin improved significantly to 23.9% with gross profit of EUR 10.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 9.7 million) (H1 2024: 21.7%). Consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) improved significantly to EUR -0.9 million (H1 2024: EUR -2.1 million), mainly due to cost reductions in the trading business. The Group equity ratio rose to 46% as of 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: 44%), underscoring Avemio Group’s solid financing base.
For the second half of 2025, Avemio AG expects a moderate revival in the trading business and the first significant revenue contributions from the new digital products.
The 2025 Half-Year Report of Avemio AG is available on the company’s website at: https://avemio.com/news/#finanzberichte (German language only).
Avemio AG is a media technology group with a focus on professional film and television technology. It is by far the best-selling trading group in the German-speaking B2B market and the largest specialist retailer in the European Union. As an independent supplier, Avemio provides content producers with products from all well-known manufacturers as well as consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production, and broadcast systems. The company also develops and integrates media technology workflows with its own software and cloud solutions. Avemio went public in 2023 via a reverse IPO, followed by its rise to the primary market and admission to trading on the Xetra exchange. The Avemio Group pursues an international buy-and-build strategy and continues to expand its high-margin proprietary software offerings.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
30.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avemio AG
|Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
|55252 Mainz-Kastel
|Germany
|Phone:
|06134 584480
|E-mail:
|ir@avemio.com
|Internet:
|www.avemio.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40KY59
|WKN:
|A40KY5
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|2206036
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2206036 30.09.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!