EQS-News: Avemio Group Improves Earnings and Significantly Expands Digital Business in the First Half of 2025

Avemio Group Improves Earnings and Significantly Expands Digital Business in the First Half of 2025



Mainz-Kastel, 30 September 2025 – Avemio AG (ISIN DE000A40KY59, Ticker AV2), a leading European system supplier of hardware and software for the professional film, broadcast, audio and video industries, achieved important progress in its strategic realignment during the first half of 2025. The high-margin digital business made a decisive contribution to the improvement in earnings, while the trading business continued to be impacted by weak investment activity on the customer side.



Digital Business as a Growth Driver

Revenue in the digital business rose to EUR 8.5 million in the first half of 2025, which was around twice as high as in the prior-year period. Two proprietary developments from the Avemio Group are now on the verge of breakthrough: the cloud solution helmut.cloud and the AI platform CaraOne. In April 2025, CaraOne was recognized as “Product of the Year” at NAB Show in Las Vegas, the world’s largest industry trade fair, and has already recorded its first orders from U.S. media companies. Demand for cloud and AI solutions continues to grow—especially in the U.S. market, where the order pipeline for CaraOne has already reached a volume of more than USD 5 million.



Trading Business in Transition – Efficiency Program Taking Hold

In parallel, the efficiency program in the trading segment is delivering results. With fixed costs set to be reduced by approximately EUR 1.5 million annually starting in 2026, the full integration of all trading brands under the umbrella brand “Teltec” was successfully completed. In light of declining industry-wide demand for high-priced capital goods due to economic weakness and the increasing shift in purchasing decisions toward flexible, usage-based models, the company had proactively initiated a comprehensive efficiency program to address these structural changes.



Financial Figures Show Clear Earnings Improvement

Overall, Avemio Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 41.9 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: EUR 44.7 million), reflecting the challenging environment in the traditional trading business. Driven by strong growth in the digital segment, the Group’s gross profit margin improved significantly to 23.9% with gross profit of EUR 10.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 9.7 million) (H1 2024: 21.7%). Consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) improved significantly to EUR -0.9 million (H1 2024: EUR -2.1 million), mainly due to cost reductions in the trading business. The Group equity ratio rose to 46% as of 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: 44%), underscoring Avemio Group’s solid financing base.



Ralf P. Pfeffer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Avemio AG: “The reorganization of our trading business is already showing results and provides us with the foundation to consistently invest in future technologies. With our cloud and AI solutions, we are well positioned to benefit from the digital transformation of the media industry and to evolve from an independent German trading company into an internationally active media technology group. The digital solutions of the MoovIT Group and ObviousFuture GmbH are market-ready, the pilot phase is complete – we are ready to reap the rewards of our investments. We are confident that Avemio will achieve profitable growth in both its traditional business and its digital segment in the coming years.”



Outlook: Revival in Trading, Momentum in Digital Business

For the second half of 2025, Avemio AG expects a moderate revival in the trading business and the first significant revenue contributions from the new digital products.

The 2025 Half-Year Report of Avemio AG is available on the company’s website at: https://avemio.com/news/#finanzberichte (German language only).



About Avemio AG

Avemio AG is a media technology group with a focus on professional film and television technology. It is by far the best-selling trading group in the German-speaking B2B market and the largest specialist retailer in the European Union. As an independent supplier, Avemio provides content producers with products from all well-known manufacturers as well as consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production, and broadcast systems. The company also develops and integrates media technology workflows with its own software and cloud solutions. Avemio went public in 2023 via a reverse IPO, followed by its rise to the primary market and admission to trading on the Xetra exchange. The Avemio Group pursues an international buy-and-build strategy and continues to expand its high-margin proprietary software offerings.



