EQS-News: Bank of America Securities Europe SA: Exercise of the Greenshoe Option and Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

6 October 2023

 

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

 

SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA

 

Exercise of the Greenshoe Option and Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

 

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 27 September 2023, BofA Securities Europe SA (contact: Victor Dumas Vorzet; telephone: +33187701048) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below has fully exercised the over-allotment/greenshoe option (of up to 4,518,438 shares) on 6 October 2023 in respect of 4,518,438 shares at the offer price of EUR 27.00 per share and that the stabilisation period has been concluded early on 6 October 2023. During the stabilisation period, the Stabilisation Manager did not undertake stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/2016/2014), and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

 

Issuer: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA (SCHOTT Pharma)
Description: -Offering of existing ordinary bearer shares with no par value of SCHOTT Pharma
-ISIN: DE000A3ENQ51
-WKN: A3ENQ5
-Ticker: 1SXP
Offer size: 30,122,924 shares (excluding the over-allotment option)
Stabilisation Manager: BofA Securities Europe SA, 51 rue la Boétie, 75008 Paris
Offer price: EUR 27.00
Stabilisation started: 28 September 2023

 

 

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

 


