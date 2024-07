EQS-News: Basler AG acquires remaining shares of i2S's distribution business

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Basler AG acquires remaining shares of i2S's distribution business



30.07.2024 / 07:47 CET/CEST

Corporate News

Basler AG acquires remaining shares of i2S's distribution business

Ahrensburg, July 30, 2024 – On August 1, 2024, Basler AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, acquires the remaining 74.9 percent of the distribution business of the former French distribution partner i2S. The joint venture Basler France, which was established in 2022 with a 25.1 percent stake, is thus a wholly owned subsidiary of Basler AG as of August 1.

Christian Stoffers, Head of Sales Europe at Basler AG: "We are delighted that with the successful acquisition and integration of the remaining 74.9 % of i2S, the joint venture is now fully part of Basler. The French market is an important step in Basler's European growth strategy. With a direct presence, we are supporting our transformation to a full-range supplier in another key European market. We ensure the greatest possible customer proximity through our highly experienced French team and local warehousing.”

Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.



Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 – 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com