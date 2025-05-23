Basler Aktie
WKN: 510200 / ISIN: DE0005102008
|
23.05.2025 19:04:14
EQS-News: Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting
|
EQS-News: Basler AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Corporate News
Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting
Ahrensburg, May 23, 2025 - The Management Board of Basler AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, today hosted its Annual General Meeting at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.
The Annual General Meeting voted by a large majority on the following topics:
Mr. Lennart Schulenburg was re-elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting. Mr. Norbert Basler will continue to hold the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board and will be represented by Mr. Horst W. Garbrecht.
The details of the vote, the presentation of the Annual General Meeting and all other information relating to this topic can be found on the company's website at:https://www.baslerweb.com/de-de/investoren/hauptversammlung/2025/.
-------------------------------------------------------
Basler AG is a leading international and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. It also works with customers to solve their vision application problems and develops customized products and solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler group employs around 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia and North America.
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CCO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008
Contact:Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com
23.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|04102-463 0
|Fax:
|04102-463 109
|E-mail:
|ir@baslerweb.com
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005102008
|WKN:
|510200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2144880
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2144880 23.05.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!