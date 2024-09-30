EQS-News: beaconsmind Group announces 1H2024 with strong profitable growth reaffirming previously provided guidance for full year 2024

EQS-News: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

beaconsmind Group announces 1H2024 with strong profitable growth reaffirming previously provided guidance for full year 2024



30.09.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST







1H 2024 revenue amounted to CHF 5.9 MM, up by 122% compared to CHF 2.7MM in 1H 2023 and up by 69% compared to CHF 3.5MM in 2H 2023

1H 2024 EBITDA rose to CHF 1.1MM, up by 740% compared to CHF 135k in 2H 2023 and 1H 2023 EBITDA was CHF -0.5MM

Strong balance sheet with CHF 6.2MM equity and CHF 0.3MM cash and confirmed cash breakeven and positive free cash flow going forward

Wollerau, Switzerland – 30 September 2024 – beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM), WiFi management systems and infrastructure has issued the first half year 2024 figures. The company’s first half year results are reflecting the full operational turnaround achieved and confirms the positive EBITDA trajectory with any one-off costs stemming from M&A-transactions and restructuring have been reflected in the previously announced 2023 financials. The first half year 2024 financials include all financials including the significant acquisitions of FREDERIX Hotspot, Socialwave, KADSOFT and T2 Vertrieb.

beaconsmind Group has prepared consolidated IFRS financial statements and reports its key financial figures in Swiss francs. For the first half year of 2024, beaconsmind Group posted revenues of CHF 5.9MM vs. CHF 2.7MM in 1H 2023 and previous 2H 2023 of CHF 3.5MM. Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 1.1MM vs. previous 1H 2023 of CHF -0.5MM, confirming the profitable run-rate previously communicated. The gross profit margin amounted to 90.6 percent.

As part of the 1H 2024 financials beaconsmind Group released a strong updated balance sheet with CHF 6.2MM equity and confirmed CHF 0.3MM cash. The company achieved free cash flow breakeven during 1H 2024 and is expecting a positive free cash flow for 2H 2024. No more capital measures are therefore required.

The company has announced several major new and existing upselling client project wins over the last 6 months including an instrumental expansion into Spain and UAE with first results of further accelerated growth reflected in FY 2024 financials.

beaconsmind Group has delivered and installed over the last 6 months:

A new projection technology for the stage at the Semperoper Dresden which generated revenues of EUR 200,000.

Müller implemented beaconsmind CloudWiFi solutions in 770+ supermarkets in the DACH region and Spain. The expected total revenue amounts to around EUR 540,000 with additional rollouts in Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia.

beaconsmind Group also won a major shopping center operator as a new customer with around EUR 500,000 projected revenue and with potentially 200 more rollouts worldwide

In addition, one of Germany's largest retirement and nursing home chains, the Vitanas Group, was equipped with the latest IT technology. The project has a turnover of over EUR 500,000.

The focus is to further delve deeper into the value chain and focus on multiple layers of growth including organic growth through its nascent businesses and harvesting cross selling the entire product offering across all existing customers, further internationalization and accretive acquisitions. The beaconsmind Group has recruited renowned industry experts for this.

beaconsmind Group is in the process to sign further accretive acquisitions and expects to announce at least one larger acquisition this year providing another step function to profitable growth

The 1H 2024 report is available for download on beaconsmind's website (www.beaconsmind.com) in the "Investor Relations" section.

KEY FINANCIALS SUMMARY

In TSD. CHF 1H 2024 1H 2023 %change Revenue 5,921 2,664 125% thereof: Hardware 1,774 - n.a. thereof: SaaS 4,146 2,664 58% Adj. EBITDA * 1,135 (524) n.a. Net Income (11) (992) n.a. Cash 269 798 (66%) Equity 6,181 6,462 (4%)

In TSD. CHF 1H 2024 2H 2023 1H 2023 2H 2022 1H vs. 2H23 Revenue 5,921 3,507 2,664 553 71% thereof: Hardware 1,774 - - 73 n.a. thereof: SaaS 4,146 3,507 2,664 480 21% Adj. EBITDA * 1,135 135 (524) (3,178) 740% Net Income (11) (1,872) (992) (3,662) n.a. Cash 269 755 798 547 (65%)

*Adj. EBITDA includes adjustments for non-recurring expenses

About beaconsmind Group

Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind Group is at the forefront of location-based marketing (LBM) software, WiFi infrastructure systems, and WiFi Guest Hotspots, catering to sectors such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. The subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, Location-Based Marketing, infrastructure, and Wi-Fi services for SaaS clients. Through intelligent, entirely cloud-based technologies, we deliver tangible added value to our clients, empowering their omnichannel strategies with enhanced success.

For more information, please visit http://www.beaconsmind.com