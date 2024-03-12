|
EQS-News: beaconsmind-solution enables significant improvement in customer ratings for a salon business Ryf with around 100 locations in Germany and Switzerland
beaconsmind Group: beaconsmind-solution enables significant improvement in customer ratings for a salon business Ryf with around 100 locations in Germany and Switzerland
Zurich, Switzerland – 12. March 2024 – beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) and Analytics, a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) and Analytics, has significantly improved the customer rating of the salon business "Ryf" with 100 locations in Germany and Switzerland through its software solutions. This success was made possible through collaboration with Socialwave GmbH, a subsidiary of beaconsmind Group in Munich. The average rating of the participating salons increased from 4.4 to 4.7 stars, while the number of ratings doubled. These positive results led to the decision to roll out the strategy in 43 additional branches in Germany.
beaconsmind Group offers companies straightforward marketing automations. This includes, among other things, the ability to increase the number of positive reviews on relevant review portals with real customers, without violating their guidelines.
This success story underscores Ryf's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction as well as the effectiveness of the innovative solutions from the beaconsmind Group. Both companies look forward to continuing their successful partnership and further successes.
Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of beaconsmind Group: "We are proud to have supported Ryf in significantly increasing their online presence and customer ratings. This success highlights the strength of our marketing tools and our commitment to the success of our partners. We look forward to further collaboration with Ryf's team."
About the beaconsmind group
Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind group is a leader in location-based marketing (LBM) software, Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. We serve industries such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries under beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure and Wi-Fi services for SaaS customers. Through intelligent, fully cloud-based technologies, we offer our customers tangible added value and strengthen their omnichannel strategies for greater success.
For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com.
