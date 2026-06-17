EQS-News: BioElectronics Advances ActiPatch Commercial Rollout With Electrome

EQS-News: BioElectronics Corporation / Key word(s): Healthcare

BioElectronics Advances ActiPatch Commercial Rollout With Electrome



17.06.2026 / 16:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Strategic Agreement Enters Execution Phase as Electrome Prepares AI-Enabled Consumer Campaign for FDA-Cleared, Drug-Free Pain Relief Technology

JEFFERSON, MARYLAND - June 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - BioElectronics Corporation (https://www.bielcorp.com/) (OTC: BIEL), a developer of medical technology products, announces its strategic distribution and licensing agreement with Electrome Corporation has officially moved into the execution phase, and manufacturing is now underway for the launch of BioElectronics’ flagship pulsed shortwave therapy as part of the Electrome PAINKILLER platform.

The partnership marks a major milestone for both companies as Electrome prepares for an aggressive consumer launch strategy designed to accelerate awareness and adoption of BioElectronics’ drug-free pain therapy technologies across North America.

Electrome is currently building a comprehensive AI-native pain management platform that integrates advanced artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and high-performance digital marketing into a unified consumer ecosystem designed to rapidly scale awareness, customer acquisition, and long-term engagement with non-pharmaceutical pain management solutions.

Under the agreement, Electrome will market and distribute BioElectronics’ FDA-cleared pulsed shortwave therapy products, including ActiPatch and additional products within the BioElectronics portfolio.

“We are excited to officially begin the commercial phase of this relationship with Electrome,” said Kelly Whelan, President of BioElectronics Corporation. “The receipt of the initial purchase order and the commencement of manufacturing represent important operational milestones. Electrome has assembled an ambitious go-to-market strategy utilizing modern AI-driven technologies and sophisticated direct-response marketing systems that we believe position this partnership for significant growth.”

Electrome’s planned rollout will focus heavily on consumer education, digital outreach, scalable ecommerce infrastructure, and AI-enhanced customer engagement systems designed to streamline the consumer purchasing experience while increasing awareness of non-drug pain management solutions.

“This is an exciting moment for both organizations,” said Ken Mayer, CEO of Electrome Corporation. “We believe BioElectronics’ technology represents a compelling opportunity within the rapidly growing non-pharmaceutical pain management market. Our team has been preparing an advanced marketing and ecommerce ecosystem designed to support scalable growth and broad consumer adoption.”

BioElectronics’ pulsed shortwave therapy technology is designed to provide drug-free, non-invasive pain relief through a wearable therapy platform cleared by the U.S. FDA for the adjunctive treatment of musculoskeletal pain. The technology has been studied across multiple clinical applications and is designed for extended home use without drugs or invasive procedures.

Manufacturing activities are currently underway, with commercial launch preparations continuing across branding, ecommerce, logistics, customer support, and digital marketing initiatives.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced bioelectronic therapies utilizing pulsed shortwave therapy technology for pain management and recovery applications. The company’s product portfolio includes ActiPatch, RecoveryRx, and RecoveryRx Veterinary.

About Electrome Corporation (https://electrome.com/)

Electrome Corporation is a technology-enabled healthcare commercialization company focused on leveraging AI-driven systems, digital marketing, and advanced ecommerce infrastructure to scale innovative healthcare and wellness products in the direct-to-consumer marketplace.

Certain information set forth in this release contains “forward-looking information”, including “future-oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

IR@bielcorp.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: BioElectronics Corporation