|
29.02.2024 07:45:03
EQS-News: Biotest achieves EBIT forecast for 2023
|
EQS-News: Biotest AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
PRESS RELEASE
Biotest achieves EBIT forecast for 2023
Dreieich, 29 February 2024: According to preliminary and unaudited figures, EBIT improved significantly in the 2023 financial year to € 143 million after € - 16.6 million in the previous year. The EBIT achieved is therefore in the middle of the forecast range of € 130 million and € 170 million.
In the 2023 financial year, the Biotest Group achieved sales of € 684 million after € 516.1 million in the previous year. This includes the share of sales from the agreement concluded with Grifols on technology disclosure and development services, as well as one-off effects from the change in the scope of consolidation.
The aforementioned preliminary and unaudited figures for the Biotest Group are calculated in accordance with IFRS.
The Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose to this year's Annual General Meeting that the preference dividend for the 2023 financial year and the subsequent payment of the preference dividend for the 2022 financial year be distributed to the preference shareholders. Due to an accumulated loss in the 2022 financial year Biotest AG did not pay out any dividends last year.
Biotest will publish the final figures for the 2023 financial year and the annual report on 28 March 2024.
About Biotest
Biotest is a supplier of biological medicinal products derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest is part of the Grifols Group, Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).
IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Disclaimer
29.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biotest AG
|Landsteinerstraße 5
|63303 Dreieich
|Germany
|Phone:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-0
|Fax:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-150
|E-mail:
|ir@biotest.com
|Internet:
|www.biotest.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005227235, DE0005227201
|WKN:
|522723, 522720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1847743
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1847743 29.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!