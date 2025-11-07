Biotest vz. Aktie
EQS-News: Biotest AG: Extraordinary general meeting convened again at the request of Grifols S.A.
|
EQS-News: Biotest AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PRESS RELEASE
Biotest AG: Extraordinary general meeting convened again at the request of Grifols S.A.
On the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting on 17 December 2025 will be again the resolution on the change of legal form of Biotest AG to a partnership limited by shares (KGaA) under the name Biotest GmbH & Co. KGaA. It is planned that Biotest Management GmbH, in which Grifols S.A. indirectly holds all shares, will assume the position of general partner.
The items of another request for addition to the agenda received by the company were also put on the agenda.
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).
IR contact
Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
PR contact
Miriam Oehme
Phone: +49 -152 07016 992
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.Über Biotest
Biotest ist ein Anbieter von biologischen Arzneimitteln, die aus menschlichem Plasma gewonnen werden. Mit einer Wertschöpfungskette, die von der vorklinischen und klinischen Entwicklung bis zur weltweiten Vermarktung reicht, hat sich Biotest vorrangig auf die Anwendungsgebiete Klinische Immunologie, Hämatologie und Intensiv- und Notfallmedizin spezialisiert. Biotest entwickelt und vermarktet Immunglobuline, Gerinnungsfaktoren und Albumin, die auf Basis menschlichen Blutplasmas produziert werden und bei Erkrankungen des Immunsystems oder der blutbildenden Systeme zum Einsatz kommen. Biotest beschäftigt weltweit mehr als 2.500 Mitarbeiter. Seit Mai 2022 ist Biotest Teil der Grifols Gruppe, Barcelona, Spanien (www.grifols.com).
07.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2225420 07.11.2025 CET/CEST
Biotest AG Vz.
|Biotest AG Vz.
|29,20
|-2,01%
