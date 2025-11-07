EQS-News: Biotest AG: Extraordinary general meeting convened again at the request of Grifols S.A.

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Biotest AG: Extraordinary general meeting convened again at the request of Grifols S.A.



07.11.2025 / 15:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Biotest AG: Extraordinary general meeting convened again at the request of Grifols S.A.

Renewed request for convocation dated 21 October 2025

Resolution on the change of legal form to a partnership limited by shares (KGaA)



Dreieich, 7 November 2025. Biotest AG announces that, after careful consideration, the Management Board has deemed admissible the new request received in writing from Grifols S.A. on 28 October 2025 pursuant to Section 122 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to convene an extraordinary general meeting to resolve on the change of legal form of the company to a partnership limited by shares (KGaA). In compliance with the statutory requirements, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting of Biotest AG for 17 December 2025. The invitation to the extraordinary general meeting with further details was published today in the Federal Gazette and on the company's website.

On the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting on 17 December 2025 will be again the resolution on the change of legal form of Biotest AG to a partnership limited by shares (KGaA) under the name Biotest GmbH & Co. KGaA. It is planned that Biotest Management GmbH, in which Grifols S.A. indirectly holds all shares, will assume the position of general partner.

The items of another request for addition to the agenda received by the company were also put on the agenda.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).

IR contact

Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact

Miriam Oehme

Phone: +49 -152 07016 992

Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.Über Biotest

Biotest ist ein Anbieter von biologischen Arzneimitteln, die aus menschlichem Plasma gewonnen werden. Mit einer Wertschöpfungskette, die von der vorklinischen und klinischen Entwicklung bis zur weltweiten Vermarktung reicht, hat sich Biotest vorrangig auf die Anwendungsgebiete Klinische Immunologie, Hämatologie und Intensiv- und Notfallmedizin spezialisiert. Biotest entwickelt und vermarktet Immunglobuline, Gerinnungsfaktoren und Albumin, die auf Basis menschlichen Blutplasmas produziert werden und bei Erkrankungen des Immunsystems oder der blutbildenden Systeme zum Einsatz kommen. Biotest beschäftigt weltweit mehr als 2.500 Mitarbeiter. Seit Mai 2022 ist Biotest Teil der Grifols Gruppe, Barcelona, Spanien (www.grifols.com).