|
07.05.2024 20:26:26
EQS-News: Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution
|
EQS-News: Biotest AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PRESS RELEASE
Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution
Dreieich, 07 May 2024. At the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024, the shareholders of Biotest AG resolved to distribute a dividend of € 0.04 per preference share for the years 2023 and 2022. A total of 76.19% of the share capital was represented. The resolution on the appropriation of net profit was passed with 99.93% approval.
The shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year by a large majority. All resolutions on the other items on the agenda submitted for resolution were also passed by a large majority in accordance with the management's proposals.
The Annual General Meeting speech by Mr. Peter Janssen, CEO of Biotest AG, is available at Annual General Meeting 2024 Shareholders' Meeting 2024 (biotest.com).
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,600 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,600 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).
IR contact
Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Disclaimer
07.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biotest AG
|Landsteinerstraße 5
|63303 Dreieich
|Germany
|Phone:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-0
|Fax:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-150
|E-mail:
|ir@biotest.com
|Internet:
|www.biotest.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005227235, DE0005227201
|WKN:
|522723, 522720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1898019
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1898019 07.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.24
|EQS-News: Biotest AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividendenausschüttung (EQS Group)
|
07.05.24
|EQS-News: Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution (EQS Group)
|
07.05.24
|EQS-News: Biotest increased sales by 83.6% to Euro 215.2 million in first quarter 2024 (EQS Group)
|
07.05.24
|EQS-News: Biotest steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2024 um 83,6% auf 215,2 Mio. Euro (EQS Group)
|
19.04.24
|EQS-News: Biotest AG eröffnet 12. Plasmasammelzentrum in Deutschland (EQS Group)
|
19.04.24
|EQS-News: Biotest AG opens 12th plasma collection centre in Germany (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-News: Biotest AG increased sales by 32% in the financial year 2023 (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-News: Biotest AG steigert den Umsatz um 32% im Geschäftsjahr 2023 (EQS Group)