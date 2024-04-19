EQS-News: Biotest AG opens 12th plasma collection centre in Germany

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Biotest AG opens 12th plasma collection centre in Germany



19.04.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

38 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply





Dreieich, 19 April 2024: Biotest has officially opened its 12th plasma collection centre in Germany in Wuppertal.

In future, plasma donors will be able to donate plasma five days a week, from Monday to Friday, at the ultra-modern centre on Karlsplatz at 33 Friedrichstrasse. Friendly and dedicated staff provide an excellent service for sustainable and paperless plasma donation. The new centre is operated by Plasma Service Europe GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biotest AG, which was founded more than 20 years ago to strengthen plasma donation in Germany.

"We are creating 27 new, highly skilled jobs at our centre. We are particularly pleased that we can now also offer donors in Wuppertal the opportunity to donate plasma close to home," says centre manager Anja Hirner.

"We would like to thank our dedicated team, the construction companies involved and the architects for realising the project in these challenging times. Of course, we also hope that many new donors will join us to ensure the supply of life-saving medicines to patients worldwide," emphasises Henrik Oehme, Managing Director of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

The Managing Directors of Plasma Service Europe GmbH, Marina Hohenböken and Henrik Oehme, opened the new plasma donation centre together with the First and Second Mayor of Wuppertal, Heiner Fragemann and Rainer Spiecker, the CDU member of the Bundestag Jürgen Hardt as well as the SPD member of the state parliament, Dilek Engin, and other representatives from politics and business and exciting interview partners such as the Vice-Miss Germany Gina Rühl from Wuppertal.

"Plasma donations are invaluable for the chronically ill. At present, Germany imports plasma mainly from the USA to produce the drugs that Europe needs. In order to become independent of imports from abroad, it is important to raise public awareness of the importance of plasma donation and to create incentives for potential donors. Together, we can help to secure Europe's own supply of life-saving plasma through regular donations," said Jürgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag.

In addition to the management of Plasma Service Europe GmbH, patient representatives from dsai e.V., a patient organisation for congenital immunodeficiencies, and Alpha 1 Deutschland e.V. will be on hand to provide moving reports and testimonials about plasma donation. Silke Junge-Unbehauen and Barbara Pixa, for example, are two of more than four million people affected in Germany. Both women are dependent on plasma-derived medication and have received a drug made from blood plasma. "I can't thank the plasma donors often enough. They make my life worth living," says Silke Junge-Unbehauen, thanking the plasma donors.

Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donation centres in Europe in order to contribute to more plasma donations after the Corona pandemic showed how much Europe depend on plasma donations from outside the EU.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively in Germany at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Regular audits in Germany ensure that the high legal and internal quality and safety requirements are met.

About human blood plasma

Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).

Biotest AG will now also be publishing official press releases via X. You can find us at: https://twitter.com/BiotestAG

