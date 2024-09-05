|
EQS-News: Biotest AG opens 13th plasma collection center in Germany
Biotest AG opens 13th plasma collection center in Germany
“Our thanks go to our dedicated team, the construction companies involved and the architects for realizing the project in these challenging times. We are delighted that so many people from Karlsruhe have already registered to donate plasma and we hope that many more new donors will join us to ensure the supply of life-saving medicines to patients worldwide,” emphasizes Henrik Oehme, Managing Director of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.
The center is already open for plasma donations. The official opening ceremony will take place on September 25, 2024, together with representatives of the city and the country, as well as exciting interview partners.
In addition to the management of Plasma Service Europe GmbH, patient representatives from dsai e.V., a patient organization for congenital immunodeficiencies, will also be on hand to provide moving reports and testimonials about plasma donation. Silke Junge-Unbehauen, for example, is one of more than four million people affected in Germany. She is dependent on medication from blood plasma: “When I was diagnosed with immunodeficiency in 2013, I was of course completely unsure what to do next. Then I was put on a medication derived from blood plasma. I can't thank the plasma donors often enough. They make my life worth living”, says Silke Junge-Unbehauen, thanking the plasma donors.
Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donation centers in Europe in order to contribute to more plasma donations after the Corona pandemic showed how much Germany and Europe depend on plasma donations from outside the EU.
The collected plasma is processed exclusively in Germany at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Regular audits in Germany ensure that the high legal and internal quality and safety requirements are met.
About human blood plasma
Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialized primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, hematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and hematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).
