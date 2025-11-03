EQS-News: Board Changes

EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Personnel

3 November 2025

Guardian Metal Resources plc

('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')

Mr. Michael X. Schlumpberger appointment to the Board

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET/OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on tungsten in Nevada, U.S., is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael X. Schlumpberger, PE MBA, is to be appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director, subject to completion of the required AIM due diligence process.

Michael’s extensive operational and executive experience in the critical minerals space is uniquely suited to Guardian Metal as it progresses its co-flagship projects to help reshore U.S. tungsten production. During Michael’s 20 years at PotashCorp, the world’s largest potash producer prior to its merger to form Nutrien, he held a myriad of senior operational roles, refining his skillset in mine development and maintenance, downstream operations, and ESG compliance. Since then, he has gone on to hold a series of operational and executive positions, including most recently Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ASX-listed American Pacific Borates Ltd, where, during his tenure, he grew the company from a market cap of AUS$20M to over AUS$900M. Michael currently acts as non-executive director for Rapid Critical Metals, a critical mineral exploration company focused on Australia and North America, and as the President of mining and management consultancy Schlumpberger Inc.. Michael is an American citizen based in New Mexico, U.S.

Michael is replacing Mr. Mick Billing, who will step down from his role as Non-Executive Director upon Michael’s appointment to the Board. Mick is retiring following a four year tenure with Guardian Metal. The Board sincerely thanks Mick for his significant contribution to the Company and wishes him the best for his retirement.

J.T. Starzecki, Executive Chairman of Guardian Metal, commented:

“It brings me great pleasure to welcome Michael to the Board. Michael’s record of achievements in his almost 40 years in the industry speaks to his distinguished skillset in mining operations, development and management, and will be particularly well-suited to guide Guardian Metal as it advances Pilot Mountain and Tempiute through to development, to ultimately become the cornerstone of U.S. tungsten supply. I look forward to working closely with him as we transform Guardian Metal into the leading producer of American-made tungsten.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Mick for his commitment and service to Guardian Metal, during which the Company established itself as a critical component in U.S. efforts to strengthen defence supply chain resilience. He has been instrumental in the rapid advancement of the Company’s offering and focus to date, and we wish him all the best for his retirement.”

A further announcement, including regulatory disclosures, will be made in due course.

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (LON: GMET, OTCQX: GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration and development company driving the revival of U.S. tungsten production and strengthening America’s independence in defense metals. The Company is advancing two co-flagship tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America’s largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the U.S.

In July 2025, Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal, was awarded US$6.2M from the U.S. Department of War under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950 to support the rapid advancement and pre-feasibility study for the Pilot Mountain tungsten Project. Guardian Metal Resources joined both the Defense Industrial Base Consortium and the Cornerstone Program. The Company has also announced plans to pursue a U.S. listing in the first half of 2026.

Tungsten is a strategic mineral essential to the defense, energy transition, technology, and industrial sectors. Against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics and Chinese export restrictions on tungsten, Guardian is positioned to play the leading role in rebuilding a reliable domestic supply chain for this critical metal.

To learn more, please visit www.guardianmetalresources.com.

